The White Sox designated Shewmake for assignment Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Tyler Gilbert, who was acquired via trade. Shewmake is just 8-for-64 at the plate during his brief time at the major-league level. The 27-year-old can play a capable shortstop and has minor-league options remaining, so it's possible he'll draw interest via trade or waivers.
