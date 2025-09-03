default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Meidroth (ankle) will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game in Minnesota.

Meidroth had to depart Monday's game against the Twins with a right ankle sprain and didn't play Tuesday, but he's ready to go after a one-day absence. The rookie infielder has mostly struggled in the second half but has gone 5-for-15 with one home run and one stolen base over his last four contests.

More News