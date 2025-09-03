Meidroth (ankle) will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game in Minnesota.

Meidroth had to depart Monday's game against the Twins with a right ankle sprain and didn't play Tuesday, but he's ready to go after a one-day absence. The rookie infielder has mostly struggled in the second half but has gone 5-for-15 with one home run and one stolen base over his last four contests.