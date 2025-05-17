Meidroth went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Cubs.

Meidroth has started five of the White Sox's six games since returning from a shoulder injury. He has hits in each of his last four contests, going a combined 6-for-16 with three runs scored and a stolen base. Meidroth has very little power, but he has managed to hit .260 with 12 runs scored and four stolen bases across 22 games in his first stint in the majors.