Meidroth went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against the Guardians on Sunday.

Meidroth delivered his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2. It was also his second long ball in 26 games since returning from the injured list, and he's maintained a .330 average with eight RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases in that span.