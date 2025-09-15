White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Pops fifth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against the Guardians on Sunday.
Meidroth delivered his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2. It was also his second long ball in 26 games since returning from the injured list, and he's maintained a .330 average with eight RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases in that span.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: On base four times•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Racks up four hits in win•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Back in action Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Sitting out with ankle injury•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Day-to-day with sprained ankle•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: On base three times•