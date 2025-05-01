The White Sox activated Meidroth (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Meidroth will skip a rehab assignment and rejoin Chicago's active roster following a minimum 10-day absence. The rookie infielder is back in the leadoff spot and playing shortstop Thursday against the Brewers.
