Meidroth was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Marlins.

Everybody moves up one spot, and Jacob Amaya slides in at the bottom of the order at shortstop. Meidroth is slashing .245/.355/.264 with just one double, two RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases across his first 62 big-league plate appearances.

