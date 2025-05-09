Meidroth was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Marlins.
Everybody moves up one spot, and Jacob Amaya slides in at the bottom of the order at shortstop. Meidroth is slashing .245/.355/.264 with just one double, two RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases across his first 62 big-league plate appearances.
