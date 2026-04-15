White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Rays.
Meidroth is just 2-for-22 at the plate over his last six games, so he'll get a day to regroup. Sam Antonacci is starting at second base and batting fifth for the White Sox in his major-league debut.
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