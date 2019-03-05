Palka (hamstring) said Tuesday that he's "symptom free," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a little more than a week now, but the outfielder believes he's in the clear after completing a series of baseball activities -- including running the bases and hitting in simulated games -- with no issues. Assuming he checks out OK in the coming days, Palka could rejoin the lineup as early as Friday against the Angels.

