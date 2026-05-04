Hill went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Hill has been limited to bench duties for much of the year. He pinch hit for Jarred Kelenic in the seventh inning and delivered a game-tying homer in this contest, which was Hill's second long ball of the season. Hill is batting .263 with a .770 OPS, three RBI, six runs scored and four steals on seven attempts across 44 plate appearances this season. He gets most of his starts as a short-side platoon option in the outfield, but he has yet to pick up a start against a righty.