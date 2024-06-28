Fletcher (shoulder) has been sent to the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Fletcher has missed most of this month after suffering a left shoulder strain, but he's been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The 26-year-old figures to eventually move up to a higher affiliate to continue his rehab but isn't necessarily a given to rejoin the major-league roster once activated from the 10-day injured list.