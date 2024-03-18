Fletcher has gone 7-for-44 with 18 strikeouts in Cactus League action.

Fletcher is expected to have the starting job in right field, though his performance in the exhibition season certainly hasn't helped his cause. The White Sox won't be competing for the postseason, so they may want to see what they have in Fletcher and continue to give him run even if his struggles persist. On the other hand, both Gavin Sheets and Kevin Pillar are potential replacements, so Fletcher's grip on the starting job may not be secure.