Jimenez (abdomen) is getting close to going out on a rehab assignment, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez underwent an emergency appendectomy May 6 but has been working out lately without issue and his clearance for game action appears imminent. The slugger had stated previously that he hopes to be activated by the end of this week, and it would seem he has a shot to meet that goal.
