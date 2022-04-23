Jimenez left Saturday's game against the Twins in the second inning with an apparent leg injury, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
It's not immediately clear what type of injury Jimenez is dealign with, but he fell to the ground after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a groundball and was taken off the field on a cart. His status will be updated again when more details are released.
