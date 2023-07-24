Jimenez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Jimenez took Bailey Ober deep to center in the second inning to get the White Sox on the board. It was his third home run in July and the third time over the last four games he's notched multiple hits. Despite missing some time due to injury, the 26-year-old is enjoying a productive month, slashing .333/.368/.519 with eight RBI, eight runs and a 3:7 BB:K in 15 games.
