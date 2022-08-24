Jimenez was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Orioles after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jimenez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks and had a chance to add to that production in the eighth inning with two outs and runners on the corners, but he was struck in the elbow by a 102-mph fastball and was replaced by a pinch runner. The 25-year-old was hit on the elbow pad but still appeared to be in significant pain, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's contest.
