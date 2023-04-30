Jimenez was limited during Sunday's win over the Rays due to leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol revealed after Sunday's matchup that Jimenez wasn't feeling 100 percent healthy before the game. However, Grifol wanted Jimenez's bat in the lineup, and the 26-year-old delivered with a performance in which he went 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI before being replaced by a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth inning. It's encouraging that Jimenez had a solid performance Sunday, but he'll presumably be monitored ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Twins.