General manager Rick Hahn said Thursday that Jimenez (hamstring) had his rehab assignment paused due to "normal leg soreness," Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hahn emphasized that Jimenez hasn't experienced a setback in his recovery, but the outfielder will get several days off before resuming his rehab assignment. The White Sox are hopeful that Jimenez will be able to return to minor-league game action early next week, and it's possible that he'll be in the mix to be activated from the injured list next weekend.