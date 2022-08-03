Jimenez went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, four RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Royals.

Jimenez had an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run double in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was his first three-hit effort of the season, and it extended his hitting streak to eight games. In that span, the outfielder has gone 13-for-29 (.448) with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored. He's lifted his season slash line to .273/.308/.455 through 107 plate appearances.