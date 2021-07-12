Jimenez (pectoral) has gone 3-for-7 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI through the first two games of his rehab assignment at High-A Winston-Salem. He will continue his rehab at Triple-A Charlotte beginning Tuesday.

After serving as a designated hitter for the affiliate Saturday in his 2021 debut, Jimenez manned left field for seven innings Sunday before heading to the bench. The 24-year-old looks to be progressing well in his recovery from the left pectoral surgery he underwent in March, a procedure that was initially expected to keep him on the shelf for 4-to-5 months. Jimenez looks like he'll have a chance to return before the short end of that timeline, provided he can make it through his rehab assignment free of any setbacks. The White Sox would have the luxury of deploying Jimenez as a DH if they aren't fully confident he's immediately ready to handle an everyday role in left field.