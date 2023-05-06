Jimenez is at a local hospital in Cincinnati after suffering from abdominal pain, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The pain apparently intensified Friday night, and Jimenez went to the hospital overnight. Manager Pedro Grifol said the team should get an update on Jimenez's status later Saturday, but did not offer an immediate timetable for the designated hitter's return to action.
