Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Blue Jays in Game 2 of a doubleheader Thursday.

Jimenez went 0-for-4 in the matinee and 1-for-8 in the twin bill overall, but his lone hit was a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 2. It was the third homer in the past eight games for Jimenez, and he's batted .333 with 10 RBI over that stretch. The 26-year-old is up to 12 homers and 40 RBI over 239 plate appearances on the season.