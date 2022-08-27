Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.