Burger is starting at designated hitter and batting second for the White Sox on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Burger comes into action Tuesday with a 1.234 OPS and three homers in 27 plate appearances this season against left-handed pitching, so he'll be up in the No. 2 spot versus southpaw Logan Allen. The slugger's 24.2 percent barrel rate in 2023 ranks second in baseball behind only Aaron Judge.