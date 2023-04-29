Burger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.
His second-inning shot off Zach Eflin proved to be the last gasp of offense Chicago could manage off Tampa Bay pitching. Burger has a clear path to regular playing time at third base with Yoan Moncada (back) not expected to return for at least a few more weeks, and the 27-year-old has earned it by slashing .259/.349/.722 through 63 plate appearances with four doubles, seven homers and 13 RBI.
