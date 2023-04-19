Burger went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in a 3-0 win over the Phillies during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the matinee, Burger supplied the only offense in the nightcap by crushing a Bailey Falter fastball in the first inning. The 27-year-old has gone yard four times in the last five games, and since his early-April promotion Burger is batting .308 (8-for-26) with five homers and 10 RBI. He could be tough to dislodge from the lineup, even after Yoan Moncada (back) is ready to return.