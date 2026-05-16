White Sox's Jarred Kelenic: Slugs first homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Cubs.
Kelenic took Javier Assad deep in the ninth inning to record his first home run of the season. He's started 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games, and he's hit .257 with four RBI and two runs scored in that span.
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