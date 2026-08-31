Urquidy did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Twins, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one over five innings of relief.

Urquidy inherited a 4-0 deficit in the fourth inning after Jordan Hicks and Tyler Gilbert handled the first three frames. He would go on to finish out the contest while Luke Keaschall tagged him for his only run on a solo homer in the seventh. Across one start and three relief appearances since being recalled Aug. 14, Urquidy has allowed nine runs over 17.2 innings with a 14:4 K:BB. With Davis Martin back in the rotation, Chicago no longer requires both Urquidy and Erick Fedde in the mix, leaving his role somewhat uncertain moving forward.