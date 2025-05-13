Vargas (calf) will start at third base and bat second in Tuesday's game versus the Reds.
Vargas missed the previous two contests with a right calf injury, but he's ready to go for the series opener in Cincinnati. With Vargas handling third base, Josh Rojas is shifting to left field for the White Sox on Tuesday.
