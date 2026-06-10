White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Homers again Tuesday

Vargas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win against Atlanta.

Vargas provided a key swing in the third inning, taking Grant Holmes deep for a two-run homer to put Chicago on the board. The blast was his 16th of the season. Vargas has now recorded a hit in nine of his last 10 games, launching four homers during that span. The third baseman is now slashing .243/.371/.498 with 10 doubles, one triple, 43 RBI, 49 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 286 plate appearances.