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White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Homers again Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vargas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win against Atlanta.

Vargas provided a key swing in the third inning, taking Grant Holmes deep for a two-run homer to put Chicago on the board. The blast was his 16th of the season. Vargas has now recorded a hit in nine of his last 10 games, launching four homers during that span. The third baseman is now slashing .243/.371/.498 with 10 doubles, one triple, 43 RBI, 49 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 286 plate appearances.

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