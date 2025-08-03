Vargas is no longer in the starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday.

Vargas was originally slated to start at first base and bat cleanup, but he was removed from the lineup just before the start of the contest. It's not immediately clear what prompted his removal. Corey Julks is entering the starting nine in Vargas' place and is playing left field, while Lenyn Sosa is shifting from the keystone to first base, among other defensive changes.