White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Scores three times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against Atlanta.
Vargas has started all seven games since returning from the injured list, with Tuesday marking his third multi-hit effort in that span. He also extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 8-for-21 with an RBI, two doubles and four runs scored.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Two walks in return•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Back from injured list•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Takes part in BP•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Out with oblique strain•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Last-minute scratch Saturday•