Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against Atlanta.

Vargas has started all seven games since returning from the injured list, with Tuesday marking his third multi-hit effort in that span. He also extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 8-for-21 with an RBI, two doubles and four runs scored.

