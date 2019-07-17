Goins' contract was selected by the White Sox on Wednesday.

With a career .228/.274/.333 slash lin in parts of six seasons, Goins is unlikely to fill anything other than a bench role during his time with the White Sox. He'll start his first game with the team, however, batting ninth and playing shortstop Wednesday in Kansas City. Eloy Jimenez (elbow) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

