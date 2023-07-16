Toussaint is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Toussaint will open the White Sox's post-All-Star-break schedule as the team's No. 5 starter, though it's possible that he'll be deployed in a piggyback capacity with Jesse Scholtens if Scholtens isn't need in relief in Sunday's series finale in Atlanta or in Tuesday's series opener with the Mets. Since joining the White Sox in late June, Toussaint has compiled a 3.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 20.1 innings.