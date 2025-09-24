The White Sox placed Gonzalez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right elbow impingement.

Gonzalez got his first taste of the big leagues this season and appeared in 16 games out of Chicago's bullpen, registering a 2.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 20.1 innings of work. The 23-year-old should be apart of the team's bullpen in 2026.