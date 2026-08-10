Marlins' Wikelman Gonzalez: Heads to new organization

The Marlins claimed Gonzalez off waivers from the White Sox on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

The 24-year-old righty made 16 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen in 2025 but has pitched exclusively in the minors this season. Though Gonzalez had racked up 34 strikeouts over 24.2 innings at Triple-A Charlotte, an elevated 11.4 percent walk rate limited his effectiveness. He'll stick around at the Triple-A level with his new organization, and if he can show improved control, Gonzalez could get some opportunities in relief with the Marlins later on this season.