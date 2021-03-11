Grandal (knee) took swings during a simulated game Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Grandal continues to work his way back from right knee inflammation, and he looked good once again in Wednesday's sim game. Manager Tony La Russa remains encouraged by Grandal's progress, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to appear in spring games.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Takes swings Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Won't play this weekend•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Expected back soon•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slowed by knee inflammation•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Returns from hand injury•