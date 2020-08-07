Grandal will sit Friday against Cleveland.
Grandal has handled a heavy workload for a backstop so far this season, as Friday will be just his third time out of the lineup in the team's 14 games. He's been used three times as a designated hitter, which keeps him in the lineup while resting his legs. James McCann takes over behind the plate Friday, while Zack Collins serves as the DH.
