Grandal was removed from Monday's game against the Twins with a strained left calf.
The 32-year-old dealt with tightness in his left calf over the weekend and aggravated the injury in his return to the lineup Monday. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be a major surprise to see Grandal miss a bit of time given the recurring nature of the issue.
