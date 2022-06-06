Grandal went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI on Sunday against the Rays.

Grandal has shown very few signs of breaking out of a season-long slump, and his RBI on Sunday was his first in his last nine starts. In that span, he had collected just two hits in 33 at-bats. Overall, Grandal is hitting .163/.274/.213 across 186 plate appearances.