Grandal left Monday's game against the Indians due to a bruised right hand, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Grandal's X-rays came back negative, which is promising news for the White Sox with the postseason on the horizon. He'll likely be evaluated on a daily basis moving forward.
