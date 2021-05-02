Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
He'll rest for the series finale after turning in a big day at the plate in Saturday's 7-3 win. Despite not recording a hit in the contest, Grandal came around to score twice while drawing four walks on the day. Zack Collins will fill in at catcher for the idle Grandal on Sunday.
