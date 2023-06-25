Grandal went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Red Sox.

Grandal missed the White Sox's last two games with right knee soreness, though he returned and homered in his first at-bat. It was his sixth long ball of the campaign and third in his last 23 games. While he's well off pace of the peaks in his career, Grandal has already surpassed his homer total for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.