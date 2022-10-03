site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Grandal isn't in the lineup Monday against the Twins.
Grandal's playing time has decreased recently, and he'll be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Carlos Perez is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
