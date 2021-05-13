Grandal isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Grandal will get a breather after he blasted home runs in each of the last two games. Zack Collins will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Homers again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Cranks three-run homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Day off Friday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Gets breather•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Four plate appearances, four walks•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat for Game 1•