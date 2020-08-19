Grandal (back) remains on the bench Wednesday against Detroit.
It's no surprise to see Grandal continue to sit, as manager Rick Renteria indicated Tuesday the he hoped the catcher would return from his lower-back stiffness by the end of the week, seemingly ruling out a return within the next day or two. Zack Collins will catch debutant Dane Dunning on Wednesday.
