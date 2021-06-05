Grandal went 2-for-2 with two walks, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

Grandal homered in the second inning to put Chicago on the board, then rescued the team in the seventh with a game-tying blast after the White Sox's bullpen surrendered a five-run lead in the top half of the inning. That set the stage for Yermin Mercedes' walkoff single. Grandal's belted three homers over the last two days, giving him nine for the season. The catcher is batting .154 with a miserable .123 BABIP. He's been hitting the ball hard -- 97th percentile per Baseball Savant -- but right at defenders.