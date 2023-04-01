Grandal will head to the bench for Saturday's game against Houston.
Grandal went 2-for-8 with a homer in the first two games of the year, but it's no surprise that the veteran catcher isn't being asked to crouch for three straight days this early in the year. Seby Zavala takes over behind the plate, catching for Lucas Giolito.
