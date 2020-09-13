Grandal went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Grandal reached base a total of three times and came around to score on each occasion. He has swung the bat well of late, as he now has a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's collected 10 hits in 26 at-bats to go along with two home runs, eight RBI and nine runs scored.