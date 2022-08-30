Manager Tony La Russa said Grandal (knee) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old reported to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and will rejoin the White Sox after going 5-for-11 with two walks, a home run, a double and four RBI in three rehab games. With Eloy Jimenez mostly being limited to designated-hitter duties, Grandal is likely to see most of his time behind the plate rather than splitting time between catcher and designated hitter.