Grandal went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run Saturday against the Rays.
Grandal took Shane McClanahan yard in the fifth inning to tally his second homer of the season. It was his first long ball since Opening Day, though he has nine total extra-base hits across 72 plate appearances to begin 2023. That stands in contrast to last season when he managed only 12 total extra-base knocks in 376 plate appearances.
